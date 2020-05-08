One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSS. UBS Group started coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.92.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

