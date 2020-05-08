ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ONEOK by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after acquiring an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $273,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,439. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

