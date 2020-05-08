Oppenheimer Comments on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 56,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 897,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,071,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 415,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.