Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. 60,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,719,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,438 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,826,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,058,000 after buying an additional 1,508,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after buying an additional 1,176,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $32,635,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

