Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Baker Avenue Asset Management grew its stake in First Solar by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 8,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 20,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,565,000. Centre Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $10,123,000. Finally, Detwiler Fenton Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

