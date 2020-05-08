Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,260. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 21.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the first quarter worth $125,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

