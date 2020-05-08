Oppenheimer Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $495,007,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 412.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,484,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,563 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

