Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.02.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.01. 22,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,826. The company has a market capitalization of $731.47 million and a P/E ratio of -21.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$2.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

