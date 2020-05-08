Oppenheimer Weighs in on Service Co. International’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Service Co. International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCI. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of SCI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 18,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,611. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

