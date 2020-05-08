Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 193.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 104,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 177.9% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 676,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,079 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 75.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.1% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,130,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,500,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.