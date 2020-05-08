Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,406 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $338,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

