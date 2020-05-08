Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) PT Lowered to $13.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OEC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 78,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,804,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 314,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,978,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 179,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

