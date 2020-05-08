Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 2,266.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 179,073 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of $820.72 million, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

