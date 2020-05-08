Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Purchases 27,995 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPM opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

