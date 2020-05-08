Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 648.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

