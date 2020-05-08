Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 239,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

