Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

OUT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,230,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,139. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

