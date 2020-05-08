Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $11.47. 156,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,873. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

