Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCRX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -151.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after buying an additional 582,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,517,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,735 shares during the period.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

