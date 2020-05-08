PagSeguro Digital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,168 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 1,667 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 32,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,146. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.85 million. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.