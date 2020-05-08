Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 150,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,350. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.