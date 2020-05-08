Palatin Technologies (PTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Palatin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palatin Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

