Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,852,000 after buying an additional 52,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,805.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,063,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $213.13 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

