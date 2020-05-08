Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded by OTR Global

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

NYSE PANW traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $213.66. 34,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $290,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 43,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

