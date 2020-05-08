Pan American Silver Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,623. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. FBR & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

