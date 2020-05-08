Pandacoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $830,509.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000208 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

