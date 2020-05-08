Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.55-2.67 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.55-2.67 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 2,929,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.