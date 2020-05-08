Parkgene (GENE) Trading Up 43% This Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $141,099.94 and $104.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 43% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.02110987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00171198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00037415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

