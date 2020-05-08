ParkinGo Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,630.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $3,630.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00028602 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 409.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004457 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031499 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,036.79 or 1.00612930 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00070277 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000463 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

