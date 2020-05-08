Parnassus Investments CA Has $747.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $747,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

