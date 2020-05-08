Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $28.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $28,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,900,000 after buying an additional 1,461,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,841,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

