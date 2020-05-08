Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 311,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.60. 2,253,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

