Patientory (PTOY) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, LATOKEN, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $330,543.01 and $258.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Patientory

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

