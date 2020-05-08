Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,687,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $16.24 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

