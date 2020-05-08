PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,722.90 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,722.90 or 0.17292849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $43.93 million and $254,313.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.62 or 0.03398725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00054533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031618 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001651 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010059 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,497 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

