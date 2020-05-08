Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches Market Cap of $245.06 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.06 million and approximately $825.36 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010037 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, WazirX, Bittrex and KuCoin. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 74.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, FCoin, Bit-Z, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, TOKOK, Bitfinex, CoinPlace, BitMax, ZB.COM, BigONE, DigiFinex, ABCC, CoinBene, Coinall, MXC, BW.com, CoinEx, P2PB2B, Coinbit, KuCoin, Iquant, BitMart, C2CX, HitBTC, OKEx, OKCoin, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Coinsuper, WazirX, Bittrex, Binance, Bitrue, Gate.io, BCEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.