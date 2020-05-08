Paxos Standard Token (PAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02113175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

