Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at SunTrust Banks

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $122.41 on Friday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.56.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

