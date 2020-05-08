Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Paypal worth $227,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Paypal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $17.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.29. 35,473,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,304. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

