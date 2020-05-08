Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $152.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $17.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.29. 35,473,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $129.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,074 shares of company stock worth $29,287,304 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after buying an additional 1,633,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

