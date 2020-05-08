PDF Solutions’ (PDFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $505.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.59.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 478.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

