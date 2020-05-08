Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,021,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 93,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 2,072,927 shares during the period. Finally, AEW Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $17,888,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

