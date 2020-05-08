Peerplays (PPY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62,958.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $62,958.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.02146934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00173363 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066926 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

