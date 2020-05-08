Peloton (PTON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $38.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $43.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00.

5/7/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $37.00 to $50.00.

5/6/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

5/5/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

5/4/2020 – Peloton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Peloton had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

4/29/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

4/28/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

4/21/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

4/20/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

4/17/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Peloton is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

4/7/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Peloton is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Peloton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Peloton had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $5,547,000.00. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.