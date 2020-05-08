Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 26,042 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

