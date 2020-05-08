Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 9,125 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 445.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Barclays decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.26.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.