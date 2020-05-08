Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 99,794 Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.16% of Huami as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Huami during the first quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huami by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Huami by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Huami by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Huami stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Huami Corp has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $796.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $303.29 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on HMI. TheStreet raised Huami from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

