Pendal Group Ltd Buys 30,415 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2,281.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $67,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,656,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

STX stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

