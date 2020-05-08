Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $16.42 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.