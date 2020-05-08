Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $512,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

